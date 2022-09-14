Ragpicker found dead in Gurugram: Police

A ragpicker was allegedly strangled to death following a row over picking up garbage from houses in the Sector 53 area here, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found in a slum near Saraswati Kunj on Wednesday morning, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered against six men at the Sector 53 police station.

According to a police complaint filed by Ramesh Biswas, a native of West Bengal's Nadia district, his brother Vinod (48) was a tenant in a slum near the Saraswati Kunj colony and was engaged in door-to-door collection of garbage in the Sushant Lok 2 and 3 areas. He was employed by a private company. According to the complaint, Vinod was assaulted by other employees of the company. On Wednesday morning, he was found dead in his shanty and the cause of the death was strangulation, the complainant alleged.

The FIR has been registered against Tapesh, Mahesh, both residents of Ghata village, Dev Bhati, Zakir, Bilal and Surap, residents of Baharampur in West Bengal, under sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Inspector Anand Mann, the station house officer of the Sector 53 police station, said the body has been handed over to the kin of the deceased after post-mortem, the report of which is awaited.

