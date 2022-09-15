Left Menu

Grahame Morton appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to China

“Aotearoa New Zealand and China share a long and important relationship,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-09-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 09:03 IST
Grahame Morton appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to China
Mr Morton was also the lead negotiator of the NZ-Singapore Enhanced partnership and led the whole of government New Zealand China Capable Public Sector Programme. Image Credit: Twitter(@GMortonNZ)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Grahame Morton as New Zealand's next Ambassador to China.

"Aotearoa New Zealand and China share a long and important relationship," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between our nations, we are connected by people-to-people links, education and tourism.

"China is also Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trading partner. We will continue to support New Zealand companies, including many iwi businesses, in order to further boost and diversify our growing exports, and provide greater economic security to all New Zealanders.

"We continue to engage directly with China on a range of regional and global priorities. As our links with China continue to grow, I know Mr Morton's extensive experience across Asia will enhance our relations even further," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Grahame Morton is a Senior Diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has served as High Commissioner to India, Principal Adviser on Americas and Asia, and as the divisional manager of North Asia Division.

Mr Morton was also the lead negotiator of the NZ-Singapore Enhanced partnership and led the whole of government New Zealand China Capable Public Sector Programme.

He will take up his new role in December 2022.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022