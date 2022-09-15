Grahame Morton appointed as New Zealand’s next Ambassador to China

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Grahame Morton as New Zealand's next Ambassador to China.

"Aotearoa New Zealand and China share a long and important relationship," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As we mark 50 years of diplomatic relations between our nations, we are connected by people-to-people links, education and tourism.

"China is also Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trading partner. We will continue to support New Zealand companies, including many iwi businesses, in order to further boost and diversify our growing exports, and provide greater economic security to all New Zealanders.

"We continue to engage directly with China on a range of regional and global priorities. As our links with China continue to grow, I know Mr Morton's extensive experience across Asia will enhance our relations even further," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Grahame Morton is a Senior Diplomat with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. He has served as High Commissioner to India, Principal Adviser on Americas and Asia, and as the divisional manager of North Asia Division.

Mr Morton was also the lead negotiator of the NZ-Singapore Enhanced partnership and led the whole of government New Zealand China Capable Public Sector Programme.

He will take up his new role in December 2022.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)