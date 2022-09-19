SC asks LSAs of states & UTs to frame schemes for appointment of para-legal volunteers

The Supreme Court Monday directed the legal services authorities (LSA) of the states and the Union Territories to frame within three months schemes for appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against minors.

The apex court said the respective state governments or the Union government shall make the funds available for implementation of the scheme so prepared at the earliest.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by NGO, 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan', in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl at a police station after she was dumped by four youths who gang-raped her in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M M Sundresh was informed by the counsel appearing for the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) that the scheme for empanelment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children, framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority, has been circulated to all the LSAs of states and Union Territories as a model so that appropriate schemes may be framed.

The top court had on September 1 said the scheme framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority may be circulated to all the LSAs so that appropriate schemes can be framed for the appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against the minors by using the scheme as a model scheme with appropriate modifications.

During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate H S Phoolka, appearing for the petitioner NGO, said the scheme has to be prepared first. The counsel appearing for NALSA said the question of funding is a bigger challenge.

''States will have to pay,'' the bench orally said.

''We direct the respective State Legal Services Authorities/Legal Services Authorities of the Union Territories to frame schemes for appointment of para-legal volunteers in police stations for missing children and other offences against children at the earliest and, in any case, within three months from date,'' the bench said in its order.

It further said, ''Needless to mention that the respective State Governments/Union Government shall make funds available for implementation of the scheme so prepared at the earliest and within three months from the date of implementation of the schemes.'' The bench was informed that a separate writ petition, dealing with the implementation of programmes for children, women and young girls, etc, is being considered by the apex court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India. The bench said the NGO's plea be listed along with the petition which is listed in the court presided over by the CJI.

The top court was earlier informed about the scheme framed by the Delhi State Legal Service Authority regarding how para-legal volunteers should work, including their timings, remunerations, and training. The apex court had earlier issued notice to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, and others on the plea.

On August 24, the top court had impleaded all states and Union Territories as party respondents in the matter. The NGO has approached the top court highlighting the rampant failure of the state authorities to implement the provisions of child-friendly and child protection legislation.

''The present petition also highlights the agony of a Dalit minor girl who was brutally gang raped and for five months the First Information Report was not registered,” the plea said.

''Not only did the Police department fail to perform its cardinal duty to register an FIR for an offence of gang rape committed on her, but also traumatised and re-victimised the victim and her family by constantly threatening, intimidating them, and also raping the victim within the premises of police station,'' it said.

Earlier, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station was arrested on charges of raping the minor girl. The 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four men over three days and was sexually assaulted again by the SHO of the police station where she had been left by her attackers, police had said. An FIR was lodged in the matter under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 376 B (intercourse by public servant with woman in his custody), 120 B (conspiracy), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

