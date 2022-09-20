Left Menu

Justice Dept files proposed agenda for special master in Trump documents case ahead of Tuesday hearing

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 03:51 IST
Justice Dept files proposed agenda for special master in Trump documents case ahead of Tuesday hearing
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday laid out the list of topics prosecutors hope to discuss at a Tuesday hearing in Brooklyn, New York, before Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed last week as special master to review all of the records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

The proposed agenda is mostly logistical in nature, including a recommendation to hire a third-party vendor to scan documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India
3
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
4
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022