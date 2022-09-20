Justice Dept files proposed agenda for special master in Trump documents case ahead of Tuesday hearing
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 03:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 03:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday laid out the list of topics prosecutors hope to discuss at a Tuesday hearing in Brooklyn, New York, before Judge Raymond Dearie, who was appointed last week as special master to review all of the records the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
The proposed agenda is mostly logistical in nature, including a recommendation to hire a third-party vendor to scan documents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Florida
- Raymond Dearie
- Donald Trump
- The U.S. Justice Department
- Brooklyn
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Tomljanovic adds to Aussie joy with first quarters in New York
Tennis-Tomljanovic adds to Aussie joy with first quarters in New York
US Domestic News Roundup: Nine migrants die trying to cross Rio Grande River into United States; FBI found more than 11,000 government records at Trump's Florida home and more
Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post
Trump ex-adviser Bannon faces state indictment in New York - Washington Post