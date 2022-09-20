Dr Jitendra Singh to participate in Global Clean Energy Action Forum

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh, as the head of Joint Ministerial Indian delegation, arrived at New York this evening, enroute Washington, on the first leg of the 5-day US visit, which includes participation in Global Clean Energy Action Forum scheduled from 21st to 23rd September at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Dr Jitendra Singh was received by senior India Embassy officials and after facilitations at the JFK airport, he left for Washington DC to hold an important Roundtable with senior executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth & Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors to be organized by US-India Business Council at U.S. Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, DC.

Dr Jitendra Singh is leading a high-level Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation of Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science & Technology to participate in Global Clean Energy Action Forum and also to interact with eminent academicians as well as Indian diaspora.

At the Business Roundtable with CEOs of 35 prominent companies, Dr Jitendra Singh is to highlight the bilateral Science & Technology (S&T) collaboration range from Mega Science such as LIGO [Laser Interferometer Gravitational Observatory], TMT [Thirty Meter telescope] and Neutrino Physics to Clean Energy Technologies, Health Science, Earth and Ocean Science, Agricultural Science and recent interest in expanding our collaboration in Emerging Technologies.

Dr Jitendra Singh may also refer to joint Department of Science & Technology,Government of India and National Science Foundation (NSF), United States launched projects in wide range of areas of common interests such as - Cobotics, Computer vision, Robotics and Automation Technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Sensors, and Networking and Technologies for Internet of Things & Internet of Everything.

Dr Jitendra Singh will also present before the US MNCs the tremendous opportunities that the Indian Space sector offer and will underline the fact that ISRO and NASA are working together to launch a joint radar satellite for Earth observation named NISAR [NASA -ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar]. The NISAR mission will collect data vital to tackling the climate crisis. ISRO has been getting Deep Space Network Antenna support from NASA in its Missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and Chandrayaan-2 mission and will continue availing support for our Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Dr Jitendra Singh will offer that both India and America may further expand the partnership in the areas of common priority such as Quantum Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Ocean Exploration, Electric Vehicles, Emerging Technologies for Telecommunications and Semiconductor Research and Innovation, geospatial technology areas related to acquisition, processing, and dissemination of high-resolution geospatial data.

The Minister is likely to interact with key US Federal officials over dinner at India House to be hosted by the Indian Ambassador.

After the dinner at India House, Dr Jitendra Singh will depart for Pittsburgh on 21st September to take part in the coveted joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7). The event is expected to bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from across the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment.

(With Inputs from PIB)