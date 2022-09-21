Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Mykolaiv region to be incorporated in Russian-held Kherson
The Russian-installed administration of southern Ukraine's Kherson province said parts of the neighbouring Mykolaiv region that are under the control of Russian forces would be incorporated into Kherson province, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.
The decision would mean the incoporated region voting in a referendum this weekend on joining Russia.
