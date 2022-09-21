Left Menu

UP Assembly: BSP MLA raises issue of Dalit sisters' rape-murder in Lakhimpur Kheri

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Umashankar Singh on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly raised the issue of the rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in the states Lakhimpur Kheri and alleged negligence by a senior police officer.Responding to it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the government is in favour of getting the harshest punishment to criminals and will continue to do so.

  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Umashankar Singh on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly raised the issue of the rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in the state's Lakhimpur Kheri and alleged negligence by a senior police officer.

Responding to it, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the government is in favour of getting the harshest punishment to criminals and will continue to do so. Singh took up the matter after the question hour in the Assembly. He said on September 14, two daughters of a Dalit mother were taken away by goons, raped and then killed. Later, the bodies were found hanging from a tree and when this information was given to the superintendent of police, he claimed that the incident was a case of suicide, the MLA said. Singh appreciated efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the matter but insisted on action against the superintendent of police. Singh said the announcement made by the chief minister regarding giving jobs and grants to the victims’ family has not been acted upon yet.

