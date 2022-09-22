Cycling-2027 world championships to be held in Haute-Savoie in France

The 2027 cycling world championships will be held in Haute-Savoie, a region in the Alps of eastern France, governing body UCI announced on Thursday.

"Haute-Savoie will be hosting the second edition of the UCI Cycling World Championships in 2027, uniting cycling's disciplines," UCI said on Twitter.

