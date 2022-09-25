Left Menu

FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Sunday's Presidents Cup singles matches

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2022 05:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 05:24 IST
Pairings for Sunday's singles matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Justin Thomas v Kim Si-woo (South Korea)

-- Jordan Spieth v Cam Davis (Australia)

-- Sam Burns v Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

-- Patrick Cantlay v Adam Scott (Australia)

-- Scottie Scheffler v Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)

-- Tony Finau v Taylor Pendrith (Canada)

-- Xander Schauffele v Corey Connors (Canada)

-- Cameron Young v Im Sung-jae (South Korea)

-- Billy Horschel v K.H. Lee (South Korea)

-- Max Homa v Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea)

-- Collin Morikawa v Mito Pereira (Chile)

-- Kevin Kisner v Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

