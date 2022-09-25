FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Sunday's Presidents Cup singles matches
Pairings for Sunday's singles matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Justin Thomas v Kim Si-woo (South Korea)
-- Jordan Spieth v Cam Davis (Australia)
-- Sam Burns v Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)
-- Patrick Cantlay v Adam Scott (Australia)
-- Scottie Scheffler v Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)
-- Tony Finau v Taylor Pendrith (Canada)
-- Xander Schauffele v Corey Connors (Canada)
-- Cameron Young v Im Sung-jae (South Korea)
-- Billy Horschel v K.H. Lee (South Korea)
-- Max Homa v Kim Joo-hyung (South Korea)
-- Collin Morikawa v Mito Pereira (Chile)
-- Kevin Kisner v Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)
