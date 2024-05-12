Key Insights and Essential Information

Following are the top stories at 1.30 pm: NATION ELN22 ELECTIONS-WB-MODI **** TMC goons threatening women in Sandeshkhali to protect culprits: PM Modi Barrackpore (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday slammed the ''vote bank'' politics of the Trinamool Congress and alleged that the party's goons are threatening the tormented women of Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have surfaced, to protect the culprits.**** ELN18 ELECTIONS-KEJRIWAL-MLAS **** BJP had plans to topple AAP govt's in Punjab, Delhi: Kejriwal New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP's plan was to topple the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi after his arrest but this did not fructify.**** ELN7 ELECTIONS-CONG-KHARGE-HELICOPTER **** Cong claims Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, says poll officials 'targeting' oppn leaders New Delhi: Opposition leaders are being targeted by poll officials, the Congress alleged on Sunday, claiming that while its chief Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter was checked in Bihar's Samastipur, leaders of the BJP-led NDA were being allowed to move ''freely''.**** CAL1 WB-SANDESHKHALI-VIDEO **** New video claims 70 women received money to take part in Sandeshkhali protest Kolkata: In a purported video that surfaced from Sandeshkhali, a local BJP leader was heard saying that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against local TMC satrap Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides who were accused of sexual assault and land grab.**** DEL3 JAISHANKAR-INTERVIEW-CHINA-BORDER **** Hope there is resolution of remaining issues: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh border row with China New Delhi: As the eastern Ladakh military standoff entered its fifth year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India hopes for a resolution of the remaining issues with China and asserted that a return to normal bilateral ties hinges on peace and tranquillity at the border.**** MDS3 KA-SCANDAL-MINISTER **** SIT not going abroad to bring Prajwal Revanna back: Karnataka Home Minister Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing into sexual abuse charges against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, will not be going abroad to bring him back, and the Interpol will share information about him.**** ELN19 ELECTIONS-JK-RUHULLAH **** NC Srinagar candidate claims party workers arrested ahead of polling Srinagar: National Conference candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday demanded immediate release of workers of his party and rival PDP who he claimed have been arrested ahead of the polling.**** ELN24 ELECTIONS-THAKUR-PRIYANKA **** Hope PM's 33% women's quota will come to Priyanka's aid in future: Thakur Hamirpur: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur took a swipe at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not contesting Lok Sabha elections, saying she could possibly benefit from the 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make her electoral debut.**** LEGAL LGD1 SC-HEMANT SOREN **** SC to hear on May 13 Hemant Soren's plea against arrest in ED case New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief minister Hemant Soren challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.**** BUSINESS DCM12 BIZ-CAPEX-PSU **** Large PSUs spend Rs 50,200 cr in capex in April New Delhi: Large public sector companies have spent a little over Rs 50,200 crore towards capital expenditure in April FY25 alone, which is 6.46 per cent of their full fiscal target of Rs 7.77 lakh crore, an official said.**** DCM5 BIZ-TRADE **** China largest trading partner of India in FY24 with USD 118.4 bn; US second with USD 118.3 bn New Delhi: China has emerged as the largest trading partner of India with USD 118.4 billion two-way commerce in 2023-24, slightly edging past the US, according to the data of economic think tank GTRI.**** FOREIGN FGN5 CANADA-NIJJAR-LD ARREST **** Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Nijjar's murder Washington/Ottawa: A fourth Indian national has been arrested by Canadian authorities in connection with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in this country, a week after police arrested three Indians linked with the high-profile case that has severely strained India's relations with Canada. By Lalit K Jha****

