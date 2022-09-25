Left Menu

Centre extends president's press secretary's tenure by 2 more years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tenure of Ajay Kumar Singh, the Press Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu, has been extended by two more years till September 25, 2024, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singh was in July given a two-month extension to the post which was ending on Sunday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in Singh’s term as the Press Secretary to the President, on contract basis, for a further term of two years with effect from September 26, 2022 to September 25, 2024, said the order. In another order, the ministry said senior IAS officer Rakesh Gupta was appointed Joint Secretary in the president's secretariat.

Gupta, a 1997-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, has been appointed to the post up to September 14, 2026.

