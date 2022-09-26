Left Menu

Murder accused hangs self in Ambala Central jail

In April that year, Sevak and Nikku had a conflict over some issue which was settled by the house owner, police said.Later, Sevak allegedly strangled Nikku with a rope when he was sleeping on the terrace on April 6, 2019, police said.Nikkus body was found lying below the bed and Sevak absconded after the incident, they said, adding he was later arrested and police registered a murder case against him.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 26-09-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 11:29 IST
Murder accused hangs self in Ambala Central jail
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man accused in a 2019 murder case allegedly committed suicide by handing in his barrack in central jail here, police said on Monday. Sarvesh Sevak, a resident of village Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, hanged himself with a rope in his jail barracks on Sunday, they said.

According to the police, in 2019, Sevak had come to Ambala City in search of work. He had taken a house on rent in the Motor Market area where Nikku, a migrant labourer, was already residing. In April that year, Sevak and Nikku had a conflict over some issue which was settled by the house owner, police said.

Later, Sevak allegedly strangled Nikku with a rope when he was sleeping on the terrace on April 6, 2019, police said.

Nikku's body was found lying below the bed and Sevak absconded after the incident, they said, adding he was later arrested and police registered a murder case against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022