Explosion near police building in Turkey kills one police officer

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-09-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 10:38 IST
Explosion near police building in Turkey kills one police officer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One police officer was killed late on Monday when a bomb exploded near a residence that houses police in the southern Turkish province of Mersin, while a second officer was wounded, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

He said the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) was responsible for the attack, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. (1940 GMT), and that two women who carried out the attacks died during the explosions. The two attackers first shot at the police officer on duty and later detonated bombs that were attached to them, he said.

The attack took place in the Mezitli district of Mersin, state-owned Anadolu Agency said. The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984 and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict. The PKK is regarded as a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

