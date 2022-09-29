IAS officer Abhijit Bhangar appointed new Thane civic commissioner

Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Abhijit Bhangar was on Thursday appointed the new commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), according to an official order.

Bhangar, a 2008-batch IAS officer, succeeds Vipin Sharma as the Thane civic commissioner and his appointment comes just ahead of the municipal elections.

The bureaucrat was the first collector of Palghar district when it was carved out of Thane district in 2014.

Later, he served as the municipal commissioner of Nagpur and held the same post in Navi Mumbai before his current assignment. He has also served as collector of Amravati, Satara and Raigad. He is the 2008-batch IAS officer.

