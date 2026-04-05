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Data Security Revolution: DPDP Framework Implementation

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework's implementation will heighten accountability and compliance standards in organizations, according to Neehar Pathare of 63SATS Cybertech. Cybersecurity now plays a vital role in risk management and business resilience. 63SATS Cybertech partners again with CyberSec India Expo 2026 to advance cybersecurity discussions and practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:26 IST
Data Security Revolution: DPDP Framework Implementation
  • Country:
  • India

As India embraces a new era in digital governance, the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework is set to raise accountability levels for organizations, according to Neehar Pathare, the Managing Director, CEO & CIO of 63SATS Cybertech.

Under the DPDP regime, cybersecurity will transition from a mere technical function to a fundamental component of risk management and business resilience. Pathare emphasizes the importance of this transition in ensuring secure and compliant digital ecosystems.

In line with their commitment to advancing cybersecurity adoption, 63SATS Cybertech has renewed its strategic title partnership with the CyberSec India Expo 2026. Scheduled for April 23-24, 2026, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, the expo aims to drive industry-wide alignment with evolving regulatory mandates.

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