Election Tension: Illegal Kit Distribution Sparks Controversy in Thrissur

Authorities have initiated a probe following the interception of unauthorized household kit distribution in Thrissur, according to the Election Commission. The incident, discovered by an Election Flying Squad near Olari Parthasarathy Temple and Karthika Super Market, unfolds just days ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

UDF and LDF candidates, Rajan Palla and Alankode Leelakrishnan respectively, have accused the BJP of orchestrating the distribution of kits and liquor coupons to sway voters. Palla has called for a thorough investigation, while Leelakrishnan criticized the use of money power to undermine democracy. BJP candidate Padmaja Venugopal, on the other hand, denied any knowledge of the event.

An enforcement team led by Executive Magistrate Dr. Bindu T N discovered 26 kits, worth around Rs 900 each, with prior distribution of an additional 75 kits. The Election Commission has initiated legal action, citing offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, following approval from the jurisdictional Magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)