Controversial Prize Offer Sparks Legal Action
A Youth Congress activist in Kayamkulam has been charged for allegedly offering a cash prize on social media for predicting electoral results. The post aimed to forecast the margin of victory for UDF candidate M Liju, which led to a complaint by Election Commission officials and filing of an FIR.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A Youth Congress activist from Kayamkulam is facing legal trouble for allegedly incentivizing electoral predictions online.
According to police, the activist posted on Facebook, offering a Rs 10,001 prize for accurate predictions of the election margin favoring UDF candidate M Liju. The post was interpreted as an attempt to provoke unrest, sparking a formal complaint from the Election Commission.
Charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's section 192, highlighting the potential of such acts to incite riots, as noted by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Youth Congress
- Kayamkulam
- election
- UDF candidate
- MLiju
- police
- complaint
- poll-predictions
- FIR
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