Controversial Prize Offer Sparks Legal Action

A Youth Congress activist from Kayamkulam is facing legal trouble for allegedly incentivizing electoral predictions online.

According to police, the activist posted on Facebook, offering a Rs 10,001 prize for accurate predictions of the election margin favoring UDF candidate M Liju. The post was interpreted as an attempt to provoke unrest, sparking a formal complaint from the Election Commission.

Charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's section 192, highlighting the potential of such acts to incite riots, as noted by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)