Five children rescued, 2 traffickers arrested in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 30-09-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Five children were rescued and two suspected traffickers were arrested from a railway station in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Among those children, aged 13-14 years, were four girls and a boy, they said.

Acting on a tip-off given by an activist, police rescued the five children from Manoharpur railway station on Thursday, an officer said.

The children, all residents of Jetia police station area, were being taken to Howrah in West Bengal for working at a brick kiln, he said.

The children were sent to a shelter home on the initiative of the district Child Welfare Committee, he added.

Those arrested were identified as Sirazul Islam (49) and Malti Dangil (28). A case has been lodged against them, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

