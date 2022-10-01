West Africa regional bloc condemns seizure of power in Burkina Faso
Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 01-10-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 04:16 IST
- Country:
- Burkina Faso
The Economic Community of West African States on Friday condemned the seizure of power by a group of soldiers in Burkina Faso.
The regional bloc said the coup came at an inopportune time when Burkina Faso had made progress towards returning to constitutional rule following a January military takeover from a civilian government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West African
- Burkina Faso
Advertisement