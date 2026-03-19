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Major Fraud Busted: EOW Nabs Builder in Rs 9.6 Crore Scam

A man has been arrested by the Economic Offence Wing of Odisha Police for allegedly swindling Rs 9.6 crore from the District Mineral Foundation, Mayurbhanj. Builder Brajesh Mishra was caught and brought to Bhubaneswar from Chhattisgarh. The scam involved transferring funds using clone cheques and had ties across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:06 IST
Major Fraud Busted: EOW Nabs Builder in Rs 9.6 Crore Scam
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  • India

The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police has arrested a man in connection with a fraud involving Rs 9.6 crore from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) of Mayurbhanj. The accused, Brajesh Mishra, a builder, was apprehended in Chhattisgarh and is alleged to be part of a larger fraud network operating across multiple states.

Mishra was brought to Bhubaneswar on a transit remand, following his arrest based on a police complaint lodged by the chief manager of a Baripada branch of a nationalized bank. According to the EOW, fraudsters transferred Rs 9.56 crore from the DMF trust account using clone cheques in April 2024. A portion of the funds has been successfully blocked and frozen.

Investigations revealed significant sums were funneled into accounts linked to Mishra's construction companies. The EOW continues to investigate, seeking other members of the fraud network, including its leader. Prior arrests have been made, signaling ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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