Abhishek Sharma: IPL Star Aimed for Consistency in 2026

The dynamic Sunrisers Hyderabad player, Abhishek Sharma, known for his impressive Indian Premier League performances, is under the spotlight as former South African cricketer AB de Villiers stresses the need for the young athlete to embrace more responsibility moving forward.

Speaking candidly on JioStar, de Villiers highlighted the importance of Sharma's growth, especially given his significant contributions to SRH with over 400 runs at an outstanding strike rate in the past two seasons. The challenge, however, remains Sharma's consistency on the field, a skill he must hone to sustain his top-tier status in international T20 cricket.

De Villiers further advised Sharma to strategically assess different match situations, advising him to evaluate risks accurately and adapt his gameplay accordingly. For his 2026 IPL season, the focus is on sharpening his approach against formidable bowlers, ensuring a balance between aggression and respect for opposition techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)