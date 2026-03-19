Dhurandhar: The Revenge Strikes Box Office Gold

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" has made a remarkable entrance, capturing audience attention with its compelling story, thrilling action, and strong performances, particularly by lead actor Ranveer Singh. The film saw an extraordinary opening with record-breaking advance bookings exceeding 15 lakh tickets, setting a promising pace for its box office fortunes.

Audience reactions, mostly from those at the day-one showing in Mumbai, are overwhelmingly positive. Enthusiastic viewers described it as a 'paisa vasool' experience with engaging storytelling that defies the challenges of its four-hour duration. Supportive roles by Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun also receive acclaim, alongside commendations for director Aditya Dhar's meticulous work.

Despite the praise, the film faced backlash on social media due to its portrayal of India's 2016 demonetisation move. Critics call out its use as propaganda, questioning the narrative's alignment with political events. Nonetheless, industry experts forecast new box office benchmarks, with early collections predicted to soar past Rs 100 crores globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)