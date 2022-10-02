Left Menu

Goa: Youth stabbed in Nagoa; 1 arrested

Goa's Anjuna Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a youth at Nagoa of Bardez-Goa on Saturday.

ANI | Anjuna (Goa) | Updated: 02-10-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 09:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Anjuna Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a youth at Nagoa of Bardez-Goa on Saturday. According to the police report, the accused has been identified as Tarzan Parsekar, who stabbed Ravi Shirodkar.

The cousin of the victim lodged a police complaint. The police are trying to find out the reason behind the crime.

"After the complaint registration, various teams were formed and the accused Tarzan Parsekar was arrested, " said the police. "It was also revealed that there are other people who are involved in the assault and motive of the crime is being established," the police further stated.

Currently, the victim is undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College & Hospital (GMC) Bambolim. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

