We have collected several pieces of evidence as part of Baramati plane crash probe: Maharashtra CID.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
We have collected several pieces of evidence as part of Baramati plane crash probe: Maharashtra CID.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Probe into Baramati plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar being conducted in professional manner: Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department.
Baramati plane crash: Our scope of probe is to ascertain whether there was any sabotage or criminal negligence, says CID.
Sri Lanka's Arrest of Intelligence Chief Marks Progress in Easter Attack Probe
UN Experts Urge India to Probe ‘Systemic’ Extrajudicial Killings
Tragic Accident as KSRTC Bus Driver Suffers Fatal Cardiac Arrest