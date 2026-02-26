Nightclub Inferno: 25 Dead, 13 Charged in Tragic Goa Blaze
The Goa police have filed a chargesheet against 13 individuals over the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire, which killed 25 people. Among the accused are nightclub owners and employees, as well as local officials. Held under multiple criminal charges, many suspects are currently in judicial custody.
The Goa police have taken a significant step by filing a comprehensive chargesheet against 13 individuals in connection with last year's devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, which tragically claimed 25 lives. Among those charged are the club's owners, managerial staff, and local officials.
Filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Mapusa, the chargesheet encompasses statements from 305 witnesses. The catastrophic event occurred at the nightclub situated in Arpora, North Goa, on December 6, 2025, leaving many dead or injured. Among the accused are Ajay Gupta, Gaurav Luthra, and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the club, all currently in judicial custody.
Police have charged all defendants under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide and negligent handling of fire. A Blue Corner notice is issued against Surinder Kumar Khosla, a British national named in the chargesheet but currently absconding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
