Historic Prisoner Swap: Syrian Government and Sweida Druze Factions Negotiate Peace

The Syrian government and Druze factions from Sweida conducted their first prisoner exchange since last year's deadly clashes. Damascus released 61 prisoners from the Druze factions in Adra Central Prison, while the Druze National Guard freed 25 Syrian government personnel. The exchange was overseen by the Red Cross.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:26 IST
The Syrian government and Druze factions in Sweida carried out their first prisoner exchange on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment since the deadly clashes last summer, according to the Sweida media office.

The exchange saw Damascus release 61 prisoners from Druze factions held in Adra Central Prison, near the capital, with the Druze National Guard Forces reciprocating by freeing 25 Syrian government personnel. The International Committee of the Red Cross supervised the operation.

Violence erupted in Sweida last July between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes, intensifying as Islamist-led government forces attempted to quell the unrest. The clashes saw intervention from Israel, which supports the Druze, against President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration. A ceasefire was announced later that month following extensive bloodshed.

