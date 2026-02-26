Left Menu

Samsung's AI Revolution: Bringing Intelligence to Every Pocket

Samsung is set to democratise Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across its smartphone range, launching AI-powered features in entry-level devices to dominate the sector. The Galaxy A07 5G has hit the Indian market, bringing affordable AI technology to consumers and aiming for widespread retail expansion in smaller Indian cities.

Samsung is poised to redefine the smartphone market by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its entire range, including entry-level devices. This initiative was highlighted by the recent launch of their third-generation Galaxy AI series phone, the S26, which aims to make AI features commonplace across all pricing segments.

With the recent release of the Galaxy A07 5G in India, priced around Rs 15,000, Samsung is driving accessibility to AI technology in smartphones for everyday tasks. Senior Vice President Raju Pullan stated that the focus is on providing value to consumers and partnering with various platforms to ensure the best AI features are available across all devices.

To bolster its market presence, Samsung plans significant investment in retail infrastructure, particularly in tier II and III cities in India. The company also emphasizes its strategic platform, Finance Plus, to make smartphones more affordable, aiming to build its franchise and compete in the dense mid-segment phone market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

