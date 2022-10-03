Left Menu

West Africa bloc urge Burkina Faso's new leaders to honour transitional timeline

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 03-10-2022 01:35 IST
West Africa bloc urge Burkina Faso's new leaders to honour transitional timeline
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

The Economic community of West African States said on Sunday that it had taken note of a decision by Burkina Faso President Paul-Henri Damiba's to resign to avoid a "possible bloodbath" following a tense standoff after a military coup on Friday.

The regional block urged the new military leaders to honour a transitional timeline agreed with Damiba to return the country to constitutional rule by July 2024.

