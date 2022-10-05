S.Korea military apologises over failed missile, says warhead did not explode
South Korea's military apologised on Wednesday for causing residents to worry about a failed missile launch during its joint drill with the United States in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan a day earlier.
The military also said the warhead of the missile - the South Korean Hyunmoo-2 - did not explode.
