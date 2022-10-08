Left Menu

U.S., allies to coordinate response to Iran's 'bloody crackdown'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 00:28 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Friday that it would continue to coordinate with its allies and partners on how to respond to Iran's "bloody crackdown" on protesters and its "state-sponsored violence" against women.

"We are going to continue to coordinate with our allies and partners and respond to Iran's violent crackdown as well as, frankly, its state-sponsored violence against women," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

"The Iranian government has now killed more than 100 people in its bloody crackdown," he added, citing credible human rights groups. (Reporting By Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

