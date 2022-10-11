Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver

The chief of the Maharashtra BJP's Beed district unit allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his house on Tuesday, police said. Bhagirath Biyani, the chief of the BJP's Beed district unit, allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his house in Mira Nagar area in the afternoon, an official said.

Biyani's family members heard the gunshot and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

The BJP leader, who was in his 50s, was suffering from some health issues, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

