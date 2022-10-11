Left Menu

Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 14:08 IST
Maha: BJP leader from Beed shoots self dead with licensed revolver
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chief of the Maharashtra BJP's Beed district unit allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a licensed revolver at his house on Tuesday, police said. Bhagirath Biyani, the chief of the BJP's Beed district unit, allegedly shot himself in the head with his licensed revolver at his house in Mira Nagar area in the afternoon, an official said.

Biyani's family members heard the gunshot and rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

The BJP leader, who was in his 50s, was suffering from some health issues, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States
4
Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

Jaiprakash Associates shares jump nearly 10 pc; Jaiprakash Power climbs 4 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022