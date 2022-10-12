DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 12

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will meet with the Defence Minister of the Republic of Moldova Anatolie Nosatii at NATO Headquarters. ** MANILA - Philippine Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla holds a virtual media briefing to discuss pressing issues facing the energy sector, including energy security - 0400 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers including U.S. Secretary of State Lloyd Austin attend a meeting in Brussels with Austin set to make opening remarks at the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group - 0900 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck presents autumn economic outlook - 1215 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Kosovan Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz will speak to reporters after their talks - 1330 GMT. ** BOGOTA - Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez wil meet with Janez Lenarcic, the European Union's crisis management commissioner. ** KAMPALA - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni give a national address as the country battles an outbreak of Ebola, which has killed at least 17 people - 1700 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - World Bank Group president David Malpass, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak in Washington at Bretton Woods Committee 2022 International Council - 1900 GMT. ** BISHKEK - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan. (Final day) WASHINGTON DC - Indian Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (Oct. 16). PARIS - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo on a six-day visit to France (to Oct.14) ZAGREB - Vietnam's Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will travel to Croatia to participate in the 6th CICA Summit (To Oct 14) LONDON - Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King) of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah leave for London to make a special visit until Oct 16 (to Oct 16). ASTANA - The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, will make a state visit to Kazakhstan (final day) MEXICO CITY - Mexico economy minister Tatiana Clouthier, business leaders speak at LATAM Mobility Summit (final day) PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers (final day). STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). GENEVA - Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Geneva, Switzerland (to Oct. 14). VIENNA - Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner gives a speech in parliament presenting the government's budget for 2023 - 0800 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - The 4th meeting of the G20's finance ministers and governors of central banks (to Oct 13) ASTANA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan starts two-day state visit in Kazakhstan (To Oct 13) BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the EU Ambassadors Conference 2022 in Brussels. ASTANA - Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) of India Meenakshi Lekhi will be on an official visit to Republic of Kazakhstan (To Oct 13) WASHINGTON DC - IMF, World Bank host Spring meetings. (To Oct. 14) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomar Tokayev in sidelines of the CIS summit in Astana. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels (To Oct 13) BALI - 20th anniversary of Bali bombings. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 ** TOKYO - Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo - 0110 GMT. ** PARIS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Autumn Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe via videoconference. ** BRUSSELS - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell makes a speech at the opening of the European Diplomatic Academy and gives a news conference - 0815 GMT. NEUSTRELITZ, Germany - German President Grank-Walter Steinmeier and Slovenian Prsident Borut Pahor meet in Neustrelitz - 0800 GMT. DHAKA - Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to visit Bangladesh (To Oct 15). BERLIN – President of Slovenia Borut Pahor will meet his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier. MANILA - Philippines finance minister Benjamin Diokno delivers keynote speech at a convention for thrift banks – 1800 GMT. GLOBAL - World Sight Day. GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 12th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference as defence ministers from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation gather in Brussels (to Oct. 14). LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct. 14). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** ASTANA - The foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia will hold a trilateral meeting in Astana. ** SEOUL - Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, holds a meeting with her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, in Seoul. ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Astana - 0445 GMT. ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit "Russian-Central Asia" in Astana - 0925 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with the prime minister of Mongolia, Luvsannamsrain Ojuun Erdene, in Berlin, welcoming him with military honours before they hold a joint news conference - 1340 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa - 1630 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15 ** DHAKA - The state visit of Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to Bangladesh. (To Oct. 17) GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 ** TBILISI/YEREVAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt will be visiting Georgia and Armenia. (To Oct. 19) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is among the speakers at the opening ceremony of the World Health Summit 2022 being held in Berlin - 1600 GMT. SYDNEY - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Australia (to October 18). GLOBAL - World food day. BEIJING - China to hold 20th Communist party congress starting on Oct. 16. BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to Oct. 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 BERLIN - Felipe VI of Spain King of Spain and Letizia of Spain Queen of Spain to visit the Federal Republic of Germany (To Oct 19). HANOI - OECD-Southeast Asia Ministerial Forum (to October 18). GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 ** BERLIN - Spanish King Felipe and Queen Leticia visit Berlin's landmark, the Brandenburg Gate as part of their tour of the German capital where they are hosted by Berlin mayor and state premier Franziska Giffey - 0950 GMT. LISBON - Portuguese finance minister Fernando Medina speaks at an event in Lisbon – 1200 GMT JERUSALEM – 11th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 ** REYKJAVÍK - President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will make a state visit to Iceland with his spouse Jenni Haukio. (To Oct. 20) BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 11th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Oct. 21). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21 BRUSSELS - EU leaders meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 10th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – 10th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan hosts the U.S. National Endowment for Democracy's World Movement for Democracy summit (to Oct. 27). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25 LUXEMBOURG - EU energy ministers meet in Luxembourg. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen host a conference on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine in Berlin. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26 PRETORIA - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present medium term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts, adjusts the budget and makes emergency changes to spending – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to Nov. 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 ** NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit.

