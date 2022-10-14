Left Menu

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 14-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2022 15:07 IST
UP: Man held for hoax call of terror attack on Gorakhnath Temple
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old youth was arrested for giving false information about terrorists planning to blow up the famous Gorakhnath Temple on Diwali, police said on Friday.

The accused had dialled the emergency number – 112 -- on Wednesday and identified himself as senior police officer Pradyumna, they said.

He said he was near the BRD Medical College and six to seven people had come to the hospital on the pretext of getting treatment, but they were terrorists plotting to blow up the Gorakhnath Temple on Diwali, Circle Officer Yash Tripathi said.

During the investigation, the caller was identified as Anant Gupta, a resident of Mehra Purwan of Kotwali police station in Deoria district.

Police reached the house of the caller and found that he had given false information about the alleged attack following which he was arrested on Thursday, the CO said.

On the complaint of Kotwali Inspector Anil Tiwari, a case was registered against Gupta under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) and 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

