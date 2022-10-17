Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Thousands take to the streets of Paris to protest soaring prices

Thousands of people took to the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest against soaring prices as weeks of strikes for higher wages at oil refineries spurred demands for a general strike. The leader of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Jean-Luc Melenchon, marched alongside this year's Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Annie Ernaux. He called a general strike for Tuesday.

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian army base in new blow to Moscow's Ukraine campaign

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen opened fire with small arms during a firearms training exercise on Saturday, targeting personnel who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine. RIA said the gunmen, who it referred to as "terrorists," were shot dead.

UK finance minister Hunt vows to win back financial market trust

New finance minister Jeremy Hunt promised to win back Britain's economic credibility by fully accounting for the government's tax and spending plans, while insisting his boss Liz Truss remained in charge of the country. Prime Minister Truss appointed Hunt on Friday in an attempt to rescue her leadership as confidence in her ability to run the country drained away within both her own Conservative Party and international financial markets.

Russian, Syrian forces kill 20 militants in Syria - Russian general

Russian and Syrian forces have killed 20 Islamic militants in an operation in southern Syria, including those responsible for blowing up a troop bus, a Russian officer was quoted as saying late on Sunday. Major General Oleg Yegorov, quoted by Russia's TASS news agency, said the operation took place in southern Deraa province.

New UK finance minister faces market verdict after gutting Truss's plans

Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt faces an early test of his attempt to stem the crisis of confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday when the bond market delivers its verdict on his weekend overhaul of her economic programme. Truss fired her friend Kwasi Kwarteng and named Hunt as her new chancellor of the exchequer on Friday in the hope of recovering some economic policy credibility and staying in Downing Street, little more than month after she moved in.

Zelenskiy: heavy fighting around two Donbas towns

Heavy fighting is going on around two towns in Ukraine's Donbas region - Soledar and Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

Analysis-Xi's new generals face tough military challenges post-congress

In his first two terms as commander of the world's largest military, Chinese President Xi Jinping has unleashed sweeping changes to its structure, posture and potency. Over those 10 years, China has rapidly expanded and advanced its naval and rocket forces, purged thousands of officers over corruption, reformed its command operations and built bases deep in the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.

Iran prison fire kills four, injures 61 as protests persist

A fire at Iran's Evin prison late on Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by a woman's death in police custody continued on Sunday, including at several universities. Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set on fire "after a fight among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft". Evin also holds many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual nationality.

Lawmakers will try to oust UK PM Truss this week, Daily Mail reports

British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported. More than 100 members of parliament (MPs) belonging to the governing Conservative Party are ready to submit letters of no confidence in Truss to Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's committee which organises the leadership contest, the tabloid reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Malta demonstrators mark five years since Daphne Caruana Galizia's murder

Demonstrators in Malta marked five years since the car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Sunday, two days after two brothers admitted to her killing and were each sentenced to 40 years in prison. Many of those present carried pictures of Caruana Galizia and Maltese flags. They chanted: "Daphne was right" and "We want full justice".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)