Left Menu

14.5 kg of smack worth Rs 15 cr seized from car in MP; 1 person held

Police have seized 14.5 kilogram of smack worth about Rs 15 crore from a car in Madhya Pradeshs Neemuch district and arrested an alleged drug trafficker, an official said on Wednesday.The contraband was brought from Assam and was being taken to Rajasthan, Neemuch district Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said.

PTI | Neemuch | Updated: 19-10-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 11:57 IST
14.5 kg of smack worth Rs 15 cr seized from car in MP; 1 person held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized 14.5 kilogram of smack worth about Rs 15 crore from a car in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district and arrested an alleged drug trafficker, an official said on Wednesday.

The contraband was brought from Assam and was being taken to Rajasthan, Neemuch district Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Tuesday intercepted the car and found 14.5 kg of smack kept in 15 packets in the vehicle, he said. The police nabbed alleged drug trafficker Shahrukh Khan (25) from the car and later arrested him, the official sad. The value of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, he said.

An initial interrogation of the accused revealed the consignment was brought from Assam and was being taken to Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, the official said. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact source of the consignment and the drug supply network, he said.

The accused has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Two Spanish tourists killed in air balloon accident in Turkey's Cappadocia

Azerbaijan
2
Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uganda outbreak; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: Serum Institute to produce Ebola vaccine for use in Uga...

 Global
3
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know

 Global
4
Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

Study reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022