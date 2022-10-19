Russian missile strike hits thermal power station in west Ukraine - governor
Updated: 19-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 19:27 IST
A Russian missile strike hit a thermal power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine on Wednesday, the region's governor said, the latest in a wave of attacks by Moscow on critical infrastructure.
"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of the region of Ivano-Frankivsk, said in a video statement online.
No one was hurt in the strike, she said.
