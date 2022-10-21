Kremlin sidesteps question on possible Kherson withdrawal
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Friday sidestepped a question about whether or not President Vladimir Putin had given an order for Russian forces to withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred the question to Russia's defence ministry. In a conference call with reporters, when asked directly whether Putin had ordered a withdrawal, Peskov said: "This question concerns the conduct of the special military operation, I recommend you address it to the defence ministry."
Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents from the Western side of the Dnipro river which splits the region, and have said the situation remains "tense" in the face of Ukrainian advances.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kremlin says it is preparing for IAEA chief's visit to Moscow
Kremlin says Russia will not be invited to Nord Stream investigation
Kremlin rejects reports that 700,000 have fled Russia
OPEC+ lowered oil output target to help stabilize market, Kremlin says
Kremlin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil output is aimed at market stabilization