Left Menu

Credit Suisse chief compliance officer set to leave - Bloomberg News

Credit Suisse Group AG's Chief Compliance Officer Rafael Lopez is set to leave the Swiss bank in the coming weeks after spending little more than a year in the post, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2022 07:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 07:40 IST
Credit Suisse chief compliance officer set to leave - Bloomberg News

Credit Suisse Group AG's Chief Compliance Officer Rafael Lopez is set to leave the Swiss bank in the coming weeks after spending little more than a year in the post, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The departure is not associated with strategic review that the bank is expected to reveal this week, the report added.

Credit Suisse is scheduled to release details of a much-anticipated strategic review alongside its third-quarter results on Oct. 27. Lopez was named to the post in September last year amid the lender's efforts to rebuild its reputation after a series of risk-management blunders.

The bank is trying to recover from a series of scandals, including losses of more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment firm Archegos last year, when it also had to suspend client funds linked to defunct financier Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspected

Chhattisgarh: Elephant carcass found in Surajpur forest, infighting suspecte...

 India
2
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final; Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022