Mamata Banerjee to meet Stalin on Nov 2
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Wednesday, the state government said.
Banerjee will call on Stalin at his camp office here during her visit to the city, an official release said without elaborating further.
