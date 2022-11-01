Left Menu

No police officer who commits wrongs should be protected: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-11-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 10:41 IST
No police officer who commits wrongs should be protected: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said no police officer who commits a wrong should be protected, and such a stand would ensure that everyone worked honestly and without fear.

Speaking on the occasion of Kerala Police Formation Day, Vijayan said there were isolated incidents of police personnel or officers indulging in activities which were wrong or against the discipline of the force and such individuals should not be protected.

''Anyone who cannot uphold discipline and regulations of the force can be a part of the police -- this is the stand that should be taken. Then only everyone can work honestly and without any fear,'' he said.

His words assume significance as recently there have been several instances of police brutality and illegal actions which garnered media attention.

From incidents of beating up people inside the police stations to stealing mangoes from a roadside shop, all were reported in the media in the last month from the state.

While warning of ''strict and swift action'' against such officers or personnel, the CM said criticism from the public or other quarters over such incidents should not cause uneasiness and ought to be instead taken positively to make improvements in the force.

There needs to be strict vigilance against recurrence of such isolated incidents as the same tarnishes the honour or the force, he added.

At the same time, he lauded the police for its investigative skills which led to the solving of the human sacrifice case as well as the most recent incident of poisoning to death of a young man by his female friend.

He also praised the steps taken by the force to counter use of drones and communal tensions in the state as well as its efforts during the natural disasters and COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022