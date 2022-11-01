No police officer who commits wrongs should be protected: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said no police officer who commits a wrong should be protected, and such a stand would ensure that everyone worked honestly and without fear.

Speaking on the occasion of Kerala Police Formation Day, Vijayan said there were isolated incidents of police personnel or officers indulging in activities which were wrong or against the discipline of the force and such individuals should not be protected.

''Anyone who cannot uphold discipline and regulations of the force can be a part of the police -- this is the stand that should be taken. Then only everyone can work honestly and without any fear,'' he said.

His words assume significance as recently there have been several instances of police brutality and illegal actions which garnered media attention.

From incidents of beating up people inside the police stations to stealing mangoes from a roadside shop, all were reported in the media in the last month from the state.

While warning of ''strict and swift action'' against such officers or personnel, the CM said criticism from the public or other quarters over such incidents should not cause uneasiness and ought to be instead taken positively to make improvements in the force.

There needs to be strict vigilance against recurrence of such isolated incidents as the same tarnishes the honour or the force, he added.

At the same time, he lauded the police for its investigative skills which led to the solving of the human sacrifice case as well as the most recent incident of poisoning to death of a young man by his female friend.

He also praised the steps taken by the force to counter use of drones and communal tensions in the state as well as its efforts during the natural disasters and COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala.

