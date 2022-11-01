Left Menu

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

A stray dog was killed allegedly by two men for constantly barking at them in Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Banganga area on Sunday night and the two accused, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested on Monday, they said.During interrogation, the accused told the police that the dog had been barking at them for the past few days.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 01-11-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 11:20 IST
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP
A stray dog was killed allegedly by two men for constantly barking at them in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Banganga area on Sunday night and the two accused, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested on Monday, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused told the police that the dog had been barking at them for the past few days. When the canine barked at them again on Sunday night, they got angry and stabbed it with a knife. The dog died on the spot," an official from Banganga police station said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other relevant provisions following a complaint filed by Priyanshu Jain, president of the Indore unit of 'People for Animals', a non-governmental animal welfare organisation, the official said.

