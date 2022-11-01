Left Menu

Dharmasthala defamation case: Nayak surrenders, sent to prison

This was brought to the notice of the court by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala administration.The judge agreed to the request of Nayaks lawyer that the fine amount will be paid within 90 days.

A court in Belthangady has sentenced to three months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 4.5 lakh on K Somanath Nayak of Nagarika Seva Trust, convicted in a case of issuing defamatory statements against Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

The court had also issued an arrest warrant against him after he surrendered before it on Monday.

Nayak’s appeal in High Court was dismissed, after which he moved the Supreme Court, which also refused to interfere in the verdicts of the Belthangady court and High Court.

Nayak presented himself before court judge Vijayendra on Monday afternoon. Several of his supporters, including former MLA Vasant Bangera accompanied him to the court.

Nayak was convicted on June 8, 2021 for posting false propaganda against Heggade and organisations run by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala despite an earlier court order. This was brought to the notice of the court by Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala administration.

The judge agreed to the request of Nayak’s lawyer that the fine amount will be paid within 90 days. He was later shifted to Mangaluru prison.

