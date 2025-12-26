Left Menu

Karnataka Political Tides: BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Congress Governance

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra criticized the Congress government in Karnataka following recent town panchayat election results, suggesting public discontent with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration. Vijayendra highlighted issues such as stalling welfare schemes and predicted potential mid-term polls due to internal Congress conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:44 IST
Karnataka Political Tides: BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Congress Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), B Y Vijayendra, on Friday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for what he terms as poor governance, following the recent town panchayat elections. Vijayendra stated that the election results reflected widespread public dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, which has reportedly failed to meet expectations.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP state office in Malleswaram, Vijayendra suggested that the internal conflicts within Congress could lead to mid-term elections. He emphasized that aspirations for the chief ministerial position within the party are contributing to a shaky government.

Citing stalled welfare programs, Vijayendra accused the Congress of hindering farmer support schemes and criticized them for allegedly branding BJP as a party for 'forward communities'. He urged BJP workers to prepare for potential polls, aiming for a robust return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

Shivpal Yadav Announces Sujit Singh as Ghosi Bye-Election Candidate

 India
2
Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

Heightened Winter Vigilance in Kathua: SSP Sharma Reviews SOG Preparedness

 India
3
Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia's Defense Production Soars Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Russian Federation
4
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025