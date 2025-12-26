Karnataka Political Tides: BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Congress Governance

The state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), B Y Vijayendra, on Friday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka for what he terms as poor governance, following the recent town panchayat elections. Vijayendra stated that the election results reflected widespread public dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, which has reportedly failed to meet expectations.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP state office in Malleswaram, Vijayendra suggested that the internal conflicts within Congress could lead to mid-term elections. He emphasized that aspirations for the chief ministerial position within the party are contributing to a shaky government.

Citing stalled welfare programs, Vijayendra accused the Congress of hindering farmer support schemes and criticized them for allegedly branding BJP as a party for 'forward communities'. He urged BJP workers to prepare for potential polls, aiming for a robust return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)