Two dead after fire in slipper factory in Delhi

Two people have died after a fire broke out in a factory in Narela Industrial area here on Tuesday, officials said. According to officials, 20 people were rescued out of which two died, while several others are feared trapped under the rubble. The blaze was reported at 9:35 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire broke out at the slipper manufacturing factory on the second floor in Narela Industrial area. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Two people have been declared dead and their identity is being established, a senior police officer said.

