Karnataka HC notice to authorities on electrocution of wild animals

The PIL seeks direction to the authorities to prevent such deaths of wild animals.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Karnataka High Court has ordered issuance of notice to all concerned authorities in a public interest litigation against illegal electric fences causing death of elephants and other wild animals in the State. The PIL filed by advocate Ankush Yennemajal was heard by a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale on Monday. Citing news reports of elephant deaths due to electrocution, the PIL claimed: ''The Forest Department of Karnataka and the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited do not seem to be bothered by the fact that illegal connections are now being given in several places of Karnataka, especially in rural areas.'' It alleged that of the about 6,000 elephants in the state forests, 70 died in 2021 out of which 15 were due to unnatural causes including electrocution. The PIL seeks direction to the authorities to prevent such deaths of wild animals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

