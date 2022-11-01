Left Menu

Kremlin: Considering 'further steps' over allegation Britain attacked Nord Stream

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 16:16 IST
Kremlin: Considering 'further steps' over allegation Britain attacked Nord Stream
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was considering what "further steps" to take in response to its allegation that Britain was responsible for an attack on the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel had blown up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September, an assertion that London said was false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.

The Kremlin also said no decision had been taken on whether to repair the Russian-owned pipelines.

