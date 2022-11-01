J-K: Ultra killed in Anantnag encounter, 3 arrested

An unidentified militant was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag while three alleged ''hybrid'' militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested during an anti-militancy operation in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Semthan area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated. ''One terrorist has been killed while the operation is still in progress,'' the official said on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out in Khandipora area of Pulwama district.

In a separate operation, police established a checkpoint at Harnambal area of the city following information about the movement of ultras in the area, a police spokesman said.

''Two hybrid terrorists -- Aamir Mushtaq Dar and Kabil Rashid -- were arrested at the Naka. Two grenades were recovered from their possession,'' the spokesman said.

He said the duo disclosed the identity of their third associate -- Aqib Jamal Bhat -- who was arrested from Sozaith in Budgam.

'Hybrid' militants are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

During questioning, the arrested ultras revealed the location of an IED in Rangreth area of the city, the spokesman said.

''The IED, weighing around 10 kg, was recovered and destroyed,'' he added.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of UAPA, Explosives act and Arms Act in Police Station Chanapora, the spokesman said adding all three persons are affiliated with LeT.

