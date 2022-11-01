Maha: College principal, employee held for accepting Rs 1,500 bribe
The principal of a college and an employee were arrested on Tuesday in Jalna district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 from a student, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The ACB has also registered a case against the president of the college, located in Bhokardan tehsil. The complainant had approached the college principal to deposit the board exam fees of Rs 475, but the principal allegedly demanded additional Rs 1,500, the ACB said. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR NSK NSK
