Left Menu

Maha: College principal, employee held for accepting Rs 1,500 bribe

The principal of a college and an employee were arrested on Tuesday in Jalna district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 from a student, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB said. The ACB has also registered a case against the president of the college, located in Bhokardan tehsil.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:13 IST
Maha: College principal, employee held for accepting Rs 1,500 bribe
  • Country:
  • India

The principal of a college and an employee were arrested on Tuesday in Jalna district of Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500 from a student, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The ACB has also registered a case against the president of the college, located in Bhokardan tehsil. The complainant had approached the college principal to deposit the board exam fees of Rs 475, but the principal allegedly demanded additional Rs 1,500, the ACB said. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022