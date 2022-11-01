Two minor boys sodomise friend; Mumbai cops file case
Mumbai Police has registered a case against two boys for allegedly sodomising their friend, also a minor, an official said on Tuesday.
The victim and the accused are residents of suburban Khar and knew each other well, he said.
The incident occurred recently wherein the boys performed unnatural sex with the victim while another minor boy shot the incident on his mobile phone and circulated the clip.
A case was registered on Monday after the victim's father noticed the clip of his son on the mobile phone and questioned him, the official said. A case was registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO).
The accused boys were sent to the Dongri Children's Home, the official added.
