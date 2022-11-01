HC quashes lower court order imposing 7 years RI on husband

The Madras High Court has set aside a 2014 order of a lower court imposing seven years RI on a man, who allegedly abetted the suicide of his wife by demanding more dowry.

Justice G Jayachandran quashed the order of the Magalir Neethimandram (Fast Track Mahila Court) in Tiruppur, while allowing a criminal appeal from B Jeyaraman of Aviyur in Vridhachalam district, recently.

There is no proof of dowry demand, as alleged by the prosecution, the judge pointed out. The investigating officer in the case had miserably failed to obtain the dying declaration of the wife of the accused Jeyaraman, who had immolated herself and died nearly after 10 days from the date of admission at a hospital. The IO also did not order a RDO enquiry, as required mandatorily under the CrPC. The evidence of the witnesses, who were the neighbours of the deceased, did not support the version of the other witnesses, who were the father and mother-in-laws of the petitioner and close relatives of the deceased. the judge said.

''For the said reasons, this court finds that there is reasonable doubt about the prosecution case and the witnesses have not proved the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt. Hence, the judgment passed by the Magalir Neethimandram, Tiruppur on March 4, 2014 is liable to be set aside, the judge said and accordingly quashed it.

